Finance & Banking of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: Zenith Bank Ghana

Zenith Bank expands presence with new branch opening in Techiman in the Bono East Region of Ghana



Zenith Bank, one of Ghana's leading financial institutions, has proudly opened its newest branch in Techiman, in the Bono East Region of Ghana. Strategically located in the heart of Techiman, this expansion underscores Zenith Bank Ghana's commitment to serving communities across Ghana and fostering economic growth in the region.



With the opening of the Techiman branch, the Bank now operates 43 business locations throughout Ghana, demonstrating its continued investment in the country's economic prosperity. This new location will not only serve as a hub for banking services but also as a catalyst for empowering local businesses and driving entrepreneurship.



Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana, Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, in an address during a ceremony to formally open the Techiman branch for active business, expressed excitement and touted the community’s importance to the Bank.



"Techiman is a highly central business hub in Ghana, with immense potential for growth and development. We are thrilled to be part of this vibrant community and are dedicated to providing first-class banking services to individuals and businesses in Techiman and its surrounding areas," he said.



"At Zenith Bank Ghana, we prioritize customer satisfaction and strive to tailor our products and services to meet the diverse needs of our clients," Mr. Onwuzurigbo added during the branch opening. "From specialized accounts for women-owned and women-led businesses to innovative solutions for MSMEs, we are committed to supporting the growth and success of our customers."



As part of its efforts to support MSMEs in Ghana, Zenith Bank has partnered with the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) to provide accessible credit solutions to entrepreneurs.



Through this collaboration, Zenith Bank Ghana and AGF aim to alleviate the challenges of securing collateral, particularly for women-owned and women-led businesses as well sustainable businesses, where 70 percent of the collateral is absorbed by AGF and the women-owned and women-led businesses pay 30 percent of the collateral, thereby fueling economic growth and fostering a conducive business environment.



"We believe in the power of collaboration and are dedicated to empowering MSMEs to thrive, " emphasized Mr. Onwuzurigbo.



"By offering tailored financial solutions and ongoing support, we aim to enable businesses in Techiman and beyond to reach their full potential,” the MD/CEO concluded.



In addition to its comprehensive product and service offerings, Zenith Bank Ghana prides itself on leveraging technology to enhance banking accessibility and convenience for all customers. With state-of-the-art applications and digital platforms such as the Bank’s USSD *966#, ZMobile Ghana App, and Internet Banking platforms for corporate entities and individuals, Zenith Bank Ghana ensures a seamless banking experience for individuals and businesses alike.



The opening of the Techiman branch marks a significant milestone for Zenith Bank Ghana as it continues to expand its footprint and make a positive impact on communities across Ghana.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Appiah Danquah, congratulating the bank on this huge milestone encouraged staff to make physical and cyber security a priority in their service provision. He noted that this would ensure safety of customers' funds and project the Bank positively to prospective clients.



The event was graced by members of the clergy, police service, well established businessowners in Techiman as well as representatives from the Techiman Traditional Council.