Zenith Bank Ghana records substantial increase in non-interest income in 2022

Finance & Banking of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zenith Bank Ghana Limited has recorded a substantial increase in total net non-interest income from a loss of GH¢3.8 million in 2021 to GH¢331 million in 2022.



According to the recent Summary of Financial Statements ending December 31, 2022, the bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remains higher than the regulatory limit set by the Central Bank [Bank of Ghana] and industry average in 2022.



In terms of assets quality, Zenith Bank Ghana’s financials for the period reflected a reduction in the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio in 2022.



The key growth areas for the bank, according to the published financial statements were centered on its operating income, risk assets and deposits.



However, as a result of government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) which impacted on most banks in Ghana, Zenith Bank Ghana Limited recorded a net loss of GH¢555 million in 2022, due to impairment charges relating to the debt restructuring exercise launched by the Government of Ghana in December 2022.



Despite this loss for the period, Zenith Bank Ghana Limited remains well capitalised with a capital of GH¢982 million as at the end of December 2022, thereby reflecting an impressive stance which would not see an injection of additional capital.



Q1 2023 Financials



For the 2023 fiscal year ending March 31, Zenith Bank Ghana Ltd. following the implementation of swift strategies in the first quarter of 2023, made a quick recovery from the loss position recorded in 2022, to the path of profitability.



The Summary of Financial Statements for the bank showed its growth areas; (Profitability, , operating income, assets and deposits) leading the bank to make a profit of GH¢217 million for the period.



Meanwhile, Zenith Bank Ghana Limited remains well capitalized, liquid and resilient to continue to support the businesses of customers in the country.