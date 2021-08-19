Zanaco FC completes signing of Eric Owusu

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Zambian giants, Zanaco FC, have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Eric Owusu, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Owusu is joining on a free transfer after leaving Buildcon FC following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2020/2021 season.



The 24-year-old versatile player signed a two-year contract with an option to extend on Thursday 19 August 2021.



GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively reported about this transfer about a month ago.



Owusu played an integral role for Bechem United when they won the Ghana FA Cup in 2016 before joining Buildcon.



He made 33 appearances in the Zambian Super League last term where he scored two goals and provided 8 assists in the process.



Zanaco finished second in the past season and will be participating in the CAF Champions League next season.