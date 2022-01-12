Zambian referee under-fire for ending Mali-Tunisia game before 90th minute

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Mali beat Tunisia in dramatic Group F opener



Referee Janny Sikazwe awarded two penalties in Mali-Tunisia game



Tunisia fails to show up for a replay of the final minutes against Mali



Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe is in the spotlight after a bizarre officiating of the Africa Cup of Nations Group F encounter between Tunisia and Mali.



The FIFA referee is in the trends after ending the match with 5 minutes left on the clock while Mali were leading Tunisia 1-0.



The Tunisia technical bench was furious as they protested against the referee's decision. The match was resumed for the remaining five minutes to be played.



However, Sikazwe strangely whistled for full time again before 90 minutes. The North Africans protested but this time the decision stood.



CAF officials present at the match decided that the match should resume for the second time which Mali showed up on the pitch but the Tunisians did not.



Mali won through Ibrahima Kone's first-half penalty, a call many belives the referee had it wrong. The Eagles won the penalty after Kiki Kouyate's shot hit the hand of Ellyes Skhiri whose hand was in a natural position.



In the second half, Sikazwe awarded Tunisia a similar penalty after the ball hit the hand of Moussa Djenepo from Wahbi Khaziri's cross. Sikazwe after VAR review awarded Tunisia a penalty.



On the 87th minute, El Bilal Toure was given his marching orders for what the referee deemed as a serious challenge on Hamza Mathlouthi.



Below is Janny Sikazwe performance in summary





Referee Janny Sikazwe's game by numbers during #TeamTunisia 0-1 #TeamMali



28 fouls awarded

4 yellow cards

2 penalties awarded

2 early full-time whistles

1 red card



Incredible scenes. ????#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/uF6mZIJpM3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 12, 2022

Very dodgy behaviour during Tunisia vs Mali. With Mali leading 1-0, Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe first tried to blow for full time on 85 minutes, and then finished the game in the 89th minute - despite a number of VAR stoppages pic.twitter.com/lgnhwGEWkf — Project Football (@ProjectFootball) January 12, 2022

#TeamTunisia coaching staff angry at Referee Janny Sikazwe for ending their match against #TeamMali before the 90th minute#AFCONwithJuliet pic.twitter.com/KtS8jF1Aes — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 12, 2022

Janny sikazwe of Zambia.....

A man who has been provisionally suspended before by caf disciplinary committee for corruption in CAF champions league semi final in 2018 between Esperance and primeiro the Augusto is given matches to officiate....he just disgraced the whole continent pic.twitter.com/pYaWhpnXJO — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) January 12, 2022

Just two years ago, CAF suspended Zambia referee Janny Sikazwe for “Biased” officiating.#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/IaQhFKsvDv — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 12, 2022

???????????????? Scandalous ! Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe blew the full-time whistle at the 85th minute before correcting his mistake and then again at 89:50 to end the game as Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/63fumUwQKS — DZfoot English ????????⚽️ (@DZfoot_EN) January 12, 2022

Janny Sikazwe.



Bad day at the office. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 12, 2022

Dr Strange must have cast some spell on referee Janny Sikazwe‘a watch.#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/AkNQFIuxJ7 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 12, 2022

Very Poor officiating by Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe. But that was a deserved win for #TeamMali.#AFCONwithJuliet — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 12, 2022

Ref whistled for end of game on 85th minute, he came back continued, and now closed before 90 mins after a water break and couple of VAR checks. Janny Sikazwe has just disgraced the entire continent. Check time on pic pic.twitter.com/Q5CFcOr5Jz — Mr Kanu TV on YouTube (@OseiAkoto_Kanu) January 12, 2022

Referee Janny Sikazwe ends Tunisia vs Mali early despite two VAR checks, a red card, and a cooling break.



Tunisia, who were trailing 1-0 but with a man advantage, weren’t too happy about it…



pic.twitter.com/KWfbvLizXI — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 12, 2022

Yes, Janny Sikazwe got it wrong today. It was terrible but it is just as terrible as the referee who flashed three yellow cards to one player at the World Cup before holding up the red. If there’s a conversation about poor refereeing, attack the ref and not the tournament. — Yaw (@theyawofosu) January 12, 2022

Referee Janny Sikazwe had a very bad game today.



He first ended the game in the 85th minute then realised he had made a mistake and asked play to continue. Then blew the whistle in the 89th minute. pic.twitter.com/595WUAeQ2v — Africa Soccer Zone (@AfricaSoccer_zn) January 12, 2022

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe’s 2018 controversy. Tunisians allegedly gave him a ‘token of appreciation’ #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/1es51AUxH8 — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) January 12, 2022