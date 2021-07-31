Zambian giants Zanaco reach agreement with Ghanaian defender Eric Owusu

Sports News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Zambian giants Zanaco FC are close to signing Ghanaian defender Eric Owusu, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Owusu will be joining on a free transfer after leaving Buildcon FC following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2020/2021 season.



Zanaco has offered the versatile player a two-year contract starting from 1 August 2021 with an option to extend when it finishes.



Owusu is expected to cut short his holidays in Ghana and leave for Zambia on Wednesday to undergo his medical examination and complete the move.



Owusu played a integral role for Bechem United when they won the Ghana FA Cup in 2016 before joining Buildcon.



He made 33 appearances in the Zambian Super League last term where he scored two goals and provided 8 assists in the process.



Zanaco finished second in the past season and will be participating in the CAF Champions League next season.