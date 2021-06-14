Zambia president Edgar Lungu assure public after im collapse during event

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu don assure citizens say im dey alright after e collapse wen im attend one public event.



Im bin dey chair di national defence day on Sunday wen "im experience sudden dizziness" for di capital, Lusaka.



Secretary to di Cabinet Simon Miti release statement later wia im say di president "dey alright im don continue to discharge im duties".



Dr Miti tok say President Lungu recover immediately afta di incident.



Meanwhile, Oga Edgar Lungu enta facebook on Monday to meditate on di words of God afta di incident.



Di president suffer di same similar health incident for 2015, which di presidency bin tok say na because of "oesophagus condition".



President Lungu dey seek re-election for di 12 August polls.



Im enta power for 2014, wen im first replace Michael Sata wey die unexpectedly before di end of im term. He then went on to win polls for 2016.



Zambia top opposition figure Hakainde Hichilemaon dey set again to be im main rival for di presidency.



Di landlocked southern African kontri don enjoyed relative stability since im first multi-party elections for 1991.



Struggling wit mounting debt and di effects of di coronavirus pandemic, Lungu dey struggle to scramble to boost public support ahead of di August 12 polls, wey dey for di parliament plus di president.



