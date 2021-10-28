Yusif Chibsah visits MLS franchise Charlotte FC

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana and Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yusif Chibsah, has paid a visit to Major League Soccer expansion side Charlotte FC.



The 37-year-old, who is in the United States, took the chance to visit the club as part of the business of improving his territory in football management.



Chibsah has been involved in football agency since hanging his boots, and he is noted for the transfers of some top Ghanaian footballers.



The visit is expected to serve as a learning opportunity for the former Kotoko captain.



"A privilege to visit the office of the latest MLS club Charlotte FC and an honor to meet the technical staff of the entire organization," wrote Chibsah on Twitter.

