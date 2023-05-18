Yusif Basigi names Black Princesses final squad for U-20 WAFU tournament

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Princesse, head coach, Yusif Basigi has announced his squad for the soon-to-start WAFU U-20 Girls tournament in Ghana.



The Black Princesses wrapped their preparation for the competition with a resounding 11-0 against Niger in a pre-WAFU U-20 friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.



Ghana, the host, are paired with Benin and Ivory Coast in Group A, whereas Niger are in Group B alongside Togo, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso.



The tournament is set to take place at Baba Yara Sports Stadium from Saturday, May 20 – Saturday, June 3, 2023.



Black Princesses will play their opening game against Benin on Saturday before they face Ivory Coast a week later.











EE/OGB