Yoweri Museveni swearing-in 2021: Uganda president begin im sixth term in office

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Uganda swear in President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday for im sixth term.



Di 76-year-old wey enter office for 1986, na one of Africa longest serving leaders.



Museveni win di 14 January election but im main challenger Robert Kyagulanyi, AKA Bobi Wine still dey claim say dem rig di poll.



More than 4,000 pipo, including African leaders witness di swearing-in of President Museveni for Uganda capital, Kampala.



Di Ugandan leader wey take di presidential oath for di seventh time, bin show confidence for di podium today.



Many heads of states been dey present for di ceremony - including from Nigeria and Ghana.



Di five-year term wey e begin today go mean say im na one of di leaders wey don tey pass for power - after 40 years.



Supporters for di ruling party (NRM) tanda for di road around di area wey di ceremony happen.



Dem go show support di man wey dem like to cal M7 as im arrive inside presidential convoy.



Under im leadership, Uganda don progress well for social and economic development.



But some don criticise di leader say e too tey for power, and say e dey make di eye of anybody wey challenge am see wen!



Security bin don increase for di capital, Kampala, for days before im inauguration.



On Monday, di police say dem arrest 40 pipo wey bin dey plan to disrupt di ceremony.



Soldiers surround di house of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, wey carry second for di 14 January elections.



