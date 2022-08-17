Your time at Black Stars is over - Former Sports minister to Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy Sports Minister Vincent Oppong Asamoah has objected to Asamoah Gyan's desire to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The former member of parliament for Dorma West Constituency said Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time top scorer, has paid his dues to the nation.



In an interview with Onua Sports, Oppong Asamoah said Gyan has nothing to prove at the Black Stars.



“I believe he has done his job for the national team. He should know that he is a legend for Ghana, but on the field of play, I believe he has finished paying his dues,” he told Onua Sports.



Asamoah Gyan made his last appearance for the Black Stars in Ghana's penalty-shootout defeat to Tunisia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



In terms of club football, he has gone two years without competitive football since his time at Legone Cities, where he made five appearances.



Gyan revealed in an interview with the BBC that he has been on a three-month fitness course to put him in shape for the competition, which will start in November.



He believes that his talent is without question, but will have to address his fitness issues first.



“Anything can happen. It happened in Cameroon in 1994, with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play at the World. I have been out for almost two years, but I have not retired yet. I’ve been out due to injuries and shut down in my body, but I just need to get my body back in shape. I’ve just started training and must see how my body will respond to competitive football. Talent-wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically,” he said.





EE/BOG