Your response to Okudzeto Ablakwa is vague – Kwaku Yeboah slams National Cathedral secretariat

Sports News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has criticized the National Cathedral secretariat over its response to the latest set of allegations made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah in a panel discussion on Okay FM posited that the secretariat failed to address the issues raised by Okudzeto Ablakwa.



In the view of the ace broadcaster, the secretariat could have put the issues to bed by presenting evidence of the payment it made to the Carri Summers group.



Kwaku Yeboah advised the board of the secretariat not to be used as puppets by politicians.



“The board members of the secretariat are distinguished persons so if someone is mismanaging their funds and they don’t speak out, they will be blamed. I’m not convinced with their response to the MP.



“They claim the figure is not up to $6million but they have not said anything. Be emphatic because you are responding to an allegation. The person making the allegation has quoted a figure so what you can do is to reply with the correct figure.



“You can even give out the documentation regarding the payment. Their response is too vague. When you do that, you are creating more doubts in the minds of the people” he said.



Ablakwa’s latest allegations



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu has disclosed that an American consultant to the National Cathedral project gave an official address that leads to a warehouse.



The MP on a visit to the United States decided to dig into the affairs of the project which he has long decribed as a scandalous and sleazy project that government has used to misaapropriate state funds.



Cary Lee Summers, the said consultant gave an official address of his Nehemiah Group to the National Cathedral as: 3119 S Scenic Ave, Suite A, Springfield, MO 65807.



Ablakwa said when he visited the facility during his trip, he saw no offices but rather: "a ramshackle warehouse with the inscription: Churchill Coffee Company, Wholesale Division."



"We also decided to embark on the long travel to Springfield in Missouri where Mr. Cary Lee Summers who has been given US$6million of our money is described on the National Cathedral of Ghana website as “Consultant for the United States.”



"When we arrived at that address, there was nothing about the Nehemiah Group. We surprisingly saw quite a ramshackle warehouse with the inscription: Churchill Coffee Company, Wholesale Division.



"While I was assessing the shacky warehouse which has portions used as a gym, Mr. Cary Lee Summers stepped out of his coffee wholesale division and made it into my pictures while briskly entering his car in very casual attire (Pictures attached)" the MP wrote in a Facebook post dated May 2, 2023.



"How on earth did a Nehemiah Group address with its CEO keeping our colossal US$6million under a bankrupt economy lead us to a warehouse?" he added.



