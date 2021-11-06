Your humbleness is unique – Al Sadd star Andre Ayew pays tribute to Xavi

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Al Sadd star Andre Ayew has bid manager Xavi farewell with the latter set to join Barcelona.



The Ghana captain joined the Qatari club in the summer, a decision he claim the Spaniard had a hand in.



Ayew has been in wonderful form under the guidance of Xavi, scoring seven goals in 10 games.



But their working relationship has come to an end, at least for now, because the World Cup winner is leaving Al Saddo to manage Barcelona.



"Mister thank you for everything. Your humbleness is unique, learned so much in these few months. Proud to have worked with such a legend Xavi. May Allah bless your new chapter. Good luck Mister," Ayew posted on his social media pages.