Your descendants won’t ever get the chance to play for Hearts - Akambi to players who left for free

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi, has sensationally brandished a threat at ex-players of the club who exited the club for free.



The soft-spoken controversial administrator has been reacting to calls for the Phobians to decide the fate of young midfielder Salim Adams who is on loan from New Edubiase United.



Salim, 19, joined the Phobians from the second-tier side on loan and is set to leave the club at the end of the season.



Following concerns that the player could leave for free, Akambi has warned that descendants and great-grandchildren of players who left the club for free won’t ever get the chance to play for the Rainbow Club again.



“I would say that for players who left the club for free, not even their great great-grandchildren and their descendants would get the chance to play for the club while we are alive,” he told Benedict Kwadwo Mensah on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.



Thomas Abbey, Vincent Atinga, Joseph Esso, Benjamin Afutu, Kwame Kizito, Emmanuel Nettey, Reuben Gnagne, and a number of players have left the club for free in recent seasons.