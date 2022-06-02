Your criticism has strengthened, made me better – Kotoko coach after winning the league

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has appreciated his critics, insisting that their criticism has strengthened and made him a better coach this season.



Since taking the Porcupine Warriors job, the manager has not only received a lot of praise but numerous criticisms as well.



Today, the gaffer guided Asante Kotoko to draw 1-1 with Ashanti Gold SC to become champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Prosper Narteh Ogum said he hopes his critics continue hitting him hard.



“Criticisms come to make us better and stronger, I accept all the constructive criticisms including disruptive ones. I want to tell all those who did that to know it has strengthened and toughened me and I can’t wait to hear more of such to make me a better person,” the Asante Kotoko coach said.



In today’s match, Yaw Annor scored for Ashanti Gold SC while Maxwell Agyemang equalized to draw parity for Asante Kotoko to force the match to end in a stalemate.







