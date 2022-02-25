Youngster Simon Adingra nets brace for FC Nordsjaelland in win against FC Copenhagen

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ivorian youngster, Simon Adingra put up a strong performance last Monday and netted a brace to inspire the reserve team of FC Nordsjaelland to defeat FC Copenhagen at the end of a friendly contest.



The two Danish Super League outfits engaged in a friendly match early in the week to give their respective technical teams the chance to assess the reserve and players on the fringes.



Although FC Copenhagen on the matchday fielded a strong team with a number of its stars, the team still suffered a defeat at the hands of FC Nordsjaelland.



Simon Adingra, 20, bagged a brace for his team and was the star for the winners at the friendly exercise.



The likes of Ghanaian youngster Abu Francis and Mohamed Diomande both played for FC Nordsjaelland during the game.



