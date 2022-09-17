Youngster Raymond Asante granted work permit; set to start Udinese career

Sports News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Raymond Asante is ready to get his career at Udinese started after obtaining his work permit.



The 18-year-old got his paperwork processed at the Italian Embassy in Accra.



He flew out from the Ghanaian capital last Wednesday and has since rejoined the Little Zebras



Last month (August), Udinese announced the signing of the promising prospect on a five-year deal from Division One League side Young Apostles.



Asante is highly regarded by Udinese after the Serie A club wrote: "The 18-year-old, who can operate as a winger or in the hole behind the centre forward, is blessed with great speed and the ability to go past his man as well as a decent shot.''







