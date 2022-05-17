Young Stallions tactically superior to Satellites – Coach Fatawu Salifu

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Assistant Coach of Ghana’s national male U-20 team, the Black Satellites, Fatawu Salifu, says the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso were tactically better than Ghana though the Satellites gave out their best on the day.



Ghana bowed out of the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-20 as defending champions after a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso at the Stade Général SeyniKountche on Saturday in Niger.



It was the second consecutive defeat for Ghana after losing 2-0 to Nigeria in their opening game last Sunday.



According to the Satellites gaffer, the team paid dearly for not utilizing their chances.



He said the Burkina Faso team gave out their best compared to Ghana and surely deserved the victory.



“In football, you have your plans to win, your opponents also have theirs to win. So at the end, the side that gives out the best or players that are able to put out their best at the end takes the glory. I think our boys gave out their best but in the end, Burkina Faso emerged the better side in the tactical war. Congratulations to them.”



Salifu said “when opportunities come and you fail to score or fail to utilize, of course, your opponent will convert theirs and we credit them for that,” he added.



The Black Satellites ended their WAFU Zone B title defense poorly after goals from MoussaKy and Abdel Rachid Zagre gave the Young Stallions their first victory of the competition.



Ghana pulled one back through Alex Sarfo to end the game 2-1.



The two finalists from this tournament will represent WAFU Zone B at the CAF U-20 tournament which takes place in Egypt from February 18 to March 12, 2022.