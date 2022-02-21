Young Italian striker breaks Afena-Gyan's record

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Roma fight from two goals down to share spoils with Hellas Verona



Jose Mourinho hands Felix Afena Gyan his fifth start of the season in Verona draw



Felix Afena Gyan set record with brace against Genoa



AS Roma forward, Cristian Volpato has broken Ghanaian teenager, Felix Afena-Gyan's record to become the youngest scorer in the Serie A this season.



The Italian Australian-born scored in Roma's two-all draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Stadio Olimpico.



At 18 years, 3 months and 4 days he has become the youngest player to score in the Italian top flight this season, beating Afena-Gyan's record of 18 years, 10 months, and 2 days. Afena-Gyan set the record when he scored against Genoa in 2021.



Voltpato replaced Afena-Gyan two minutes after the hour mark while Roma were trailing by to goals to nil.



The teenager then reduced the deficit for Roma three minutes later. The match eventually ended two all with Edouard Boves scoring a late equaliser.



Nonetheless, Gyan remains the youngest player to score a brace in Serie A this season.