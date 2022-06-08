Young Apostles FC become 'first' Division One club to receive Twitter verification

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Division One League side, Young Apostles FC are claiming to be the first football club in the second tier of Ghana football to receive a Twitter verification.



The club announced on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 that they have received the official seal of approval from Twitter.



They thus, believe they are the first club in the Division One League to have the famous blue tick on their name.



“We are proud to be the first Division One club in Ghana to be verified by Twitter. No Division One club does it better than us,”, they tweeted.



The club commended their CEO, Samuel Anim Addo for his incredible effort aimed at positioning the club as a sporting and branding excellence.



