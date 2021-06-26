Young Apostles FC appoint Edem Agbana as Chief Corporate Officer

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Division One League side Young Apostles Football Club have announced the appointment of Eric Edem Agbana as the club’s Chief Corporate Officer.



In a statement issued via their social media pages on June 23, 2021, the club said that the appointment of Edem Agbana is to help improve their relationship with their fans and sponsors.



They touted the achievement of Edem Agbana and are confident that his arrival will help push the club to the highest level.



“Young Apostles Football Club, a division 1 club based in Sunyani, announces that Mr. Eric Edem Agbana has been appointed to the newly-created role of Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective immediately



“The new role will provide a focus to further develop Young Apostle’s relationships with its key Sponsors, supporters, and affiliates. In addition, Edem will be responsible for Corporate Communications, Group Strategy, Sustainability, and Sponsor Development, and for ensuring that the Club can leverage the full range of capabilities in support of Sponsor requirements.



“Eric holds a Master of Arts degree in Economic Policy Management, a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Development Finance, and a bachelor’s degree in political science,” parts of the statement read.



