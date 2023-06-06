You've done well but there's still room for improvement - Bechem United owner to Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

The bankroller of Ghana Premier League club Bechem United Football Club Kingsley Owusu Achiaw has lauded the current administration of the Ghana Football Association led by President Kurt Okraku but believes there is more to be done.



According to the astute football administrator, he advised the FA to restructure a few things with regards to the cost and risk in travelling ahead of the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League.



Kurt who doubles as the WAFU Zone-B President successfully hosted the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone-B U-20 Women's Cup where Ghana emerged winners after beating Nigeria on penalties at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 3.



"They have done well with the Women's Cup which brought joy to all Ghanaians but there is more room for improvement", he told Asempa FM.



"In the coming season, they should let us all learn a system which will help all the clubs. For instance if Bechem United travels to Tamale to play against Tamale City and returns to play at home, we travel again to Tamaleto play with RTU. When we play RTU on Sunday, we have to stay and play Tamale City in mid-week before we return to reduce the cost of transportation and the risk involved in traveling".



He added that, the FA should factor this into their plans ahead of the new season to help all the clubs.



Bechem United will play as guests to two-time champions Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park on Saturday, June 11 to climax the 202/23 season.



However, the Hunters could be crowned Champions of the Ghana Premier League for the first time if they triumph over Aduana Stars and Medeama SC fall to Tamale City on the same day.



Bechem United sits second on the league table with 54 points after 33 games, three points behind leaders Medeama SC with 57 points.







