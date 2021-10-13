You’ve been given a lot, perform well this season - Asenso-Boaye to Kotoko players

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency and Minister for Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye has charged the players of Asante Kotoko to put up their best in the upcoming season.



The Minister asked them to take advantage of the opportunity being provided by the management of the team to put up their best for the league season.



He made the remarks when he took time to visit the team and their management in Dubai, where they are currently training.



He also expressed his joy at the policies being initiated by the management to see the team succeed.



He wrote, "I took time off my official trip to the United Arab Emirates and paid a visit to the camp base of Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC in Dubai, where the club is on a training tour as part of preparations toward the new football season in Ghana".



"I charged the young soccer lads to take full advantage of the training tour offered them by the management of the club, led by the dynamic CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah".



I am happy to learn of initiatives being put in place by the management, and with the support of the technical team and playing body, I am confident the club will be back to winning ways in the coming football season.

Faa-bu-lous! The best!!”