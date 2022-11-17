‘You spoil there’ – Mohammed Kudus showers praises on Afriyie Barnieh after Switzerland performance

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

It appears Daniel Afriyie Barnieh did not only win Ghanaians over with his performance against Switzerland but his Black Stars teammates as well.



Barnieh, who is one of two local players in Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup delivered an unforgettable performance in his first start for Ghana.



His gliding runs down the right side for Ghana in the first half created headaches for the Swiss defence who struggled to deal with the former Under-20 forward.



Barnieh created a number of chances and could have earned Ghana a penalty had the centre referee spotted the tripping of him by Eray Comert.



Mohammed Kudus cut into a post-match interview to commend Afriyie Barnieh for his excellent performance in the game.



“Chaley, today you did well. I really enjoyed your performance” he said while patting the back of Afriyie Barnieh who was speaking to Joy FM in a post-match interview.



Reacting to his incredible display against Switzerland, Barnieh credited the technical team of the Black Stars for impacting his play.



The 21-year-old claims he was under no pressure and was determined to perform and justify his place in the team.



“I feel good with my debut. It was a good game and there was no pressure. I stuck to what the coaches said and everything went well for me”, he said.



The Black Stars wrapped up preparations for the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Switzerland on November 17, 2022.



Centre back Mohammed Salisu and forward Antoine scored in the second half to give Otto Addo’s side a big victory over the Swiss.



Barnieh and his Black Stars teammates will hope to have a great tournament when the World Cup kicks off on November 20, 2022.



The Black Stars begin their journey against Portugal before facing South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.







