You should be ashamed - Charles Taylor slams Olele for recommending Jojo Wollacott

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jojo Wollacott concedes 5 goals in 3 matches at AFCON 2021



Ghana knocked out of AFCON 2021 at group stages



Black Stars to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoff



Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player, Charles Taylor Asampong has disclosed that Richard Kingson a.k.a ‘Olele’ must be ashamed for recommending Jojo Wollacott ahead of Ghana Premier League goalkeepers.



Taylor, a former Black Stars player revealed that Olele who is the goalkeeper’s trainer for the national team has nurtured several goalies in the GPL yet he was unable to recommend any to be in post for the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



“We should be disappointed in Olele because he is responsible for the training of majority of Ghanaian goalkeepers at his home, Taylor said in an interview on Angel TV on January 31, 2022.



“He trained Ayi, Alawa, the Premier Division keepers as well as Fatawu, he is the one who trained them. So he wants to tell me none of the goalkeepers he trained was good to be in the Black Stars,” the ex-Black Stars player said.



Taylor lamented that the inability of coaches to have faith in home-based players is what has resulted in most players not being able to improve on their performance.



He said, “I always say that we the Ghanaian coaches are the ones who show acts of wickedness to our players. If he continues like this, we will destroy football in this country because the keepers we have here are the ones supposed to be at the AFCON. Because we don’t have confidence in them, we always want foreign keepers and they will always disgrace us and leave.”



English based 4th tier Ghanaian goalkeeper was chosen ahead of Hearts of Oak’s Richard Attah, the only local keeper in the squad for the tournament. Jojo Wollacott failed to keep a clean sheet and conceded 5 goals in 3 games.