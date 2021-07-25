'You're below us' - Hearts of Oak coach tells Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has waxed lyrical about the performance of his team following their win over Elmina Sharks in the MTN FA Cup.



Samuel Boadu and his Accra Hearts of Oak team has progressed to the Semi-finals of the 2020/2021 MTN FA Cup competition after beating Elmina Sharks 1-0 in extra time at the Papa Kwesi Nduom Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak FA Cup victory over Elmina Sharks meant that coach Samuel Boadu has beaten the Central Region based twice since joining the Phobians from Medeama in 2021.



But according to Samuel Boadu, they were determined to beat Elmina Sharks at their own backyard to put to bed all the controversies that surrounded their game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



"It was a tough game, we scored them during the just 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium but they were complaining alot. When we came here, we decided to score them again for them to know their standard," Boadu said after the game.



He added that “They are below us."







