Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You only act when it’s against NDC – Kennedy Agyapong slams Rev. Emmanuel Asante

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong is unhappy with the National Peace Council over their failure to act on some allegations he made against the National Democratic Congress.



For the past few weeks, Kennedy Agyapong has been making some wild allegations against the NDC including an alleged plot to murder the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.



He claimed to have discovered a plot by the NDC to cause chaos in strongholds of the NPP and also eliminate some NPP bigwigs.



The lawmaker mentioned himself and Abronye DC as two person who could be casualties of the ‘evil’ plans by the NDC.



Detailing the supposed plans by the NDC on Net2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong said “they will use a Sprinter bus to push Abronye off the road and if they realize he is not dead, they will finish him off. Me too, they will kill me. Jean Mensa will also be murdered. They claim they have experts at the EC head office and they will do bad things to win the election”.



His assertions were treated with a pinch of salt by the Peace Council and state security and Kennedy is unhappy with their seeming silence.



Kennedy Agyapong said he has observed that when issues have got to do with the NDC, the Peace Council are quick to step in but crawl into their shells when it is against them (the NPP).



“Peace Council and CSOs don’t act when you say these things. Anything around NDC, they won’t say a word. If an NDC man came out with this information, you would have seen Asante doing press conferences but no one will act on this”.



NDC to play tribal card in Volta Region



After realizing that their popularity in the Volta Region has waned, the NDC intends to play the tribal card and discourage ‘voltarians’ from voting for the NPP.



Also the NDC plans to train the youth in the region to fight army officers who will be deployed to the region in the December elections.



“They said they will train the Volta Youth to resist and fight soldiers. I’m telling my friends in the Volta Region not to listen to them. The soldiers are wild now because of the murder of Major Mahama and the beating of those soldiers. They are angry now so you can’t a mistake. If they ask you to fight, ask them to lead with their children”.

