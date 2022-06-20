You are here: HomeSports2022 06 20Article 1565117

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You must up your game - GFA Exco member charges Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana draw with Central African Republic

Kudus Mohammed scores second goal in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana lead Group E with 4 points

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Tony Aubynn wants Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to up his game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo, despite qualifying the Black Stars to the Qatar World Cup has only one win out of six games since taking over from Milovan Rajevac in March 2022.

The 47-year-old coach came under intense criticism after Ghana's 1-1 game against the Wild Beasts of Central Africa with many claiming that he underestimated his opponents with his selection.

Reacting to the criticisms, Dr. Tony Aubynn who initially defended Otto Addo told him to up his game before the World Cup in Qatar.

"We all see his strategy but you know when you send soldiers to the war field, you tell them to go here, and then when they start in a very weak way, you cannot blame the general or the captain but he is part of it and he bares the ultimate responsibility so he has to up his game," Dr. Tony Aubynn told Takoradi-based Beach FM.

