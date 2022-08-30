You must disclose all financial transactions - Sports Minister to GFA

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has charged the Ghana Football Association to disclose all financial transactions undertaken by the association to the public.



Speaking at the GFA’s Congress on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Mustapha Ussif noted that the GFA must account for all the sponsorship, MoU, packages and other deals they have entered into.



According to him, the transparency and accountability of the GFA will contribute immensely as the nation prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“It is also your obligation to account to the good people of our country the stewardship. You must disclose all transactions of Memorandums of understanding, sponsorship, packages, agreements entered into be it foreign or local to the Ministry. This is extremely important and crucial as we prepare for Qatar 2022,” he stated.



Mustapha Ussif urged the GFA to be more transparent in their transactions with Ghanaians since government does not wish to interfere in the affairs of the FA.



“While the Ministry is not willing to interfere in the FA’s internal affairs, we just have the obligation of holding the FA accountable and the Ghanaians that we serve expect accountability from the FA,” the Minister stated.



The GFA generated over GHC 39.2 million in 2021, a chunk coming from FIFA, CAF, and government grants



JNA/KPE



