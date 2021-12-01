You ingrate, stop talking about South Africa penalty - Alhaji Grusah slams Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Ghana-South Africa penalty



SAFA report referee Ndaiye Maguette to FIFA for match manipulation



FIFA yet to release final verdict



Veteran football administrator, Alhaji Grusah has jabbed former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan for the latter's 'soft penalty' comment.



Daniel Amartey won Ghana a penalty against South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Cape Coast stadium. A penalty call that South Africans deem as 'dubious'. Nonetheless, Andre Ayew scored and propelled the Black Stars to the play-offs.



Gyan while sharing his opinion about Ghana's penalty said 'Amartey went down too easily'.



“From where I sit and how I saw it, I think Daniel Amartey went down too easily but the referee was closer to the spot and probably had a better view of the situation." he told Asempa FM.



Following Gyan's verdict on the incident, Grusah, owner of King Faisal, has tagged the Ghana great as 'ungrateful, and pretender'.



“Asamoah Gyan is ungrateful and a pretender, he won’t even get the opportunity to become a ball boy, he should stop talking about the penalty against South Africa.” Says Alhaji Grusah.



Meanwhile, South Africa await FIFA's final verdict after South AFA petitioned the world's football governing body indicate match manipulation by the referee, Ndiaye Maquette.