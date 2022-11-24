You are here: HomeSports2022 11 24Article 1668641

Sports News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

You have what it takes to make Africa proud – Stephen Ntim to Black Stars

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim has encouraged the senior national soccer team to do their best to make Ghana and the African continent proud.

His goodwill message comes ahead of the Black Stars’ game with Portugal, Thursday. Taking to his Facebook page, the NPP Chairman wrote, “You have what it takes to win today’s game and all other matches, and make us proud at the World Cup.”

Stephen Ntim also called on Ghanaians to offer their unflinching support to the team.

“Let’s all give our fullest support to the team. Let’s remember them in our prayers,” he said.

“Being the Black Stars of Ghana, you carry your country and the entire African continent on your shoulders. With hardwork, determination, and God on our side, l am certain that we shall cruise to victory,” the statement added.

