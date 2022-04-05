You have shown that you are a man - Dan Kwaku Yeboah hails Odartey Lamptey

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Despite Media Group sports head, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah has applauded former Black Stars player, Odartey Lamptey for doing himself no harm despite his 9 years of turbulent marital issues.



According to Dan, if it were to be him, he would have done something extreme, that is either commit suicide or do something that will take him to prison.



Speaking on Peace FM, the renowned Ghanaian journalist eulogised Odartey Lamptey on how composed he has been through the battle till his vindication.



"This woman wanted to take his mansion after all she has done but let me commend Nii. Issues like this can kill you, it can make you go mad or make you pull a gun on someone and end up in prison even before the final hearing. Nii Odartey Lamptey has proven that he is a man. Because me, I cannot stand that sight that you do all these to me and have the guts to drag me to court? If it were to be me, I would have been in Nsawam(Prison) by now," he said on Peace FM.



Gloria Appiah filed for a divorce in 2013 after a DNA result revealed that the former Black Stars player was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.



The court in the finalization of the divorce directed Gloria to evict her husband's 7-bedroom apartment. She was given a four-bedroom house and Ghc200,000 as a divorce settlement.



Gloria accused Odartey of infidelity and thus decided to keep the 7-bedroom house by filing an appeal.



Both parties have battled for the mansion for nine years and after three failed appeals, the court has handed the house to Odartey who now has access to the house bought for US$100,000 in 1999.



