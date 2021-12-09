You have no right to arrest footballers - Football administrator slams Police

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Two members of Eleven Wonders arrested by Police



Amin Adams and Ernest Amo remanded into police custody



Kofi Manu believes presence of police will destroy football in Ghana



Veteran football administrator, Kofi Manu also known as Blue-Blue has questioned the grounds on which personnel of the Ghana Police Service arrested two members of Ghana Premier League side Eleven Wonders.



Footballer, Mohammed Amin Adams and team manager, Ernest Amo both of Eleven Wonders were arrested by the Police for abusing referee Adenyo Jaspa Xedro in a matchday six GPL game against Accra Lions.



The two later appeared before a court in Accra on Monday and were remanded into custody by the judge.



Reacting to the arrest of the two, Kofi Manu explained that the police had no right to effect the arrest of the duo.



According to him, there are rules that govern the game hence the police should not be allowed to interfere with football related issues.



“In football, we have rules. On the field of play, everything is subjected to the control of the referee and match commissioner,” Blue-Blue said.



He added, “Whatever happens on the field of play be it an assault on a player or referee, the referee has the control to make a report to the FA. That is why when it happened, the referee rightly showed the player red card.”



“Depending on the severity of the misconduct, the match commissioner can make further report to the FA and the FA will make a determination on that,” Kofi Manu stated.



Kofi Manu further noted that no match official made a complaint to the police to effect the arrest.



He professed that there will be a total chaos if police are allowed to arrest people during football matches.



He said, “For what reason did the police arrest them. Again, who is the complainer in the case? It is football and if we don’t take care, we’ll destroy Ghana football.”