‘You have made us proud’ - Sports Ministry reacts to Black Stars win over South Africa

• The Ministry for Youth and Sports thanked Ghanaians for supporting the Black Stars



• Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew scored from the spot to win the game for Ghana



• Ghana have qualified to the playoffs after emerging as winners of Group G



The Ministry of Youth and Sports has congratulated the Black Stars upon making it to the playoff stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars joined the nine countries that made it to the playoff stage after beating South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021, by a lone goal.



Captain Andre Dede Ayew scored from the penalty spot on the 32nd minute to mark his 100th appearance for the Black Stars.



The Sports Ministry took to their Twitter page to commend the team’s effort in beating South African and thanked Ghanaians for their immense support for the Black Stars.



“Congratulations to the senior National Team, the Black Stars, for making the Nation proud by qualifying to the playoffs of the FIFA 2022 World cup qualifiers.”



“We Express appreciation to all Ghanaians for throwing their unflinching support behind the team and showcasing the spirit of nationalism. Thank you all!!” the tweet added.









We Express appreciation to all Ghanaians for throwing thier unflinching support behind the team and showcasing the spirit of nationalism.



Thank you all!! pic.twitter.com/bianyXG9oO