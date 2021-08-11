'You don’t need infrastructure to excel, but determination and hard work' - Sarfo Ansah

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: GNA

Sarfo Ansah, a member of the Men’s 4*100m Ghana relay team has stated that, to excel as an athlete, one does not necessarily need infrastructure but the determination and zeal to succeed.



Team Ghana qualified for the finals of the 4*100m relay after finishing fifth in the semi-finals ahead of favourites, United States of America (USA).

The quartet set a new national record in the process after finishing the race with an impressive time of 38.08s.



The previous national record stood at 38.12 seconds and was set by the quartet of Abu Duah, Eric Nkansah, Aziz Zakari, and Emmanuel Tuffour during the 1997 World Championships in Greece.



Sarfo, the National Sports Authority Director-General, Mr. Peter Twumasi, the Ghana Olympic Committee President, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, Mr. Shanoon Mohammed, the Chef d’ Mason, the Ghana Amateur President, Mr. George Lamptey, and other officials landed in Ghana on Tuesday, August 10 from Japan.



The young athlete told the GNA Sports, “It doesn’t matter the facilities you have. You have to believe in yourself and be determined you can do something. Though you would need the facilities, that’s not enough. You need to be determined and work hard to excel as an athlete.



“Ghana doesn’t have facilities than USA but we beat them in the semi-finals. So it’s not just about the facilities you have.”



He advised young athletes to train hard and not wait for the government to provide the necessary infrastructures.



“Young athletes should train hard and not wait for the government to give them what they want before. They should train hard to achieve their dream. We do not have the adequate facilities in Ghana but we trained hard and competed at the Olympics,” Ansah said.



The 100m runner aims to become a World Champion in the future.