You don't get wiser overnight - Ayews' spokesperson tweets amid row with Gyan's manager

Spokesperson of the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie has fired subtle jibes at critics amid his social media row with Samuel Anim Addo, the manager of Asamoah Gyan.



Fiifi Tackie’s recent tweet comes after Sammy Anim Addo had questioned why the latter cannot stand the name Asamoah Gyan and wants to take the shine away from their successful book launch.



In another tweet, the spokesperson of the Ayew family shaded his critics with ‘If you are born a fool, you don't get wiser overnight.’



In a follow-up tweet, the ace journalist tweeted "The truth is always a bitter pill to swallow"





And who challenged that , why this particular time ? Is it because BabyJet book was launched successfully or you Can’t stand the name Asamoah Gyan ?? Padi stop this negative vibe wai ,it won’t help you . Maestro is relaxing at home enjoying his family ,let me be aah ???? .