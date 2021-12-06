You didn’t inform us about your tournament – Sports Ministry to AFCON-winning amputee team

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has said that it cannot be held accountable for the travelling challenges being faced by the national amputee team that won the Africa Amputee Cup of Nations.



The Ministry in a release issued on Sunday, December 5, 2021 stated that it was left in the dark over Ghana’s participation in the tournament as the leadership of the team had no communication with it.



The Ministry also said that the National Sports Authority (NSA) was not involved in the preparation for the tournament.



“For the records, the Ghana Amputee Football Association failed to inform the Ministry about the tournament in Tanzania.”



The Ministry used the opportunity to direct the various sporting federation to keep it in the unknown with respect to their international competitions.



“The ministry will like to take this opportunity to admonish all sporting federations to follow due procedure and inform the ministry through the NSA about their programs and participation in international competitions for consideration and support.”



Nonetheless, the ministry has commenced plans to have the team airlifted to Ghana from Tanzania.



The Ministry also congratulated the team for their flying high the flag of Ghana in Tanzania.



“The attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been drawn to a video circulating on social media about the plight of Ghana’s amputee team in Tanzania, following their participation and victory in the Africa Amputee Cup of Nations.



“The Ministry will like to first congratulate the team for their gallant efforts on emerging winners of the competition; and for making Ghana proud despite their uniquely stated challenges.”