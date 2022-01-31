You can’t take away what God has written – Rahim Ayew hits back at critics

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ayew brother deny retirement reports



Jordan, Andre reaffirm commitment to Black Stars



Dede Ayew makes history at 2021 AFCON



Rahim Ayew, the eldest of the three ‘Ayew brothers’ has hit back at critics of Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew over their performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Rahim Ayew says the criticisms do not get to his brothers as they do not follow discussions on media platforms.



He senses attempts by some persons to downplay the contribution of the Ayews to Ghana football and views such attempts as an exercise in futility.



"Trust me, personally if I tell you I watch TV then I am lying. We are not bothered by what is going on at all," he told Adom TV.



"Why should we be bothered? " he quizzed. "Sometimes you look at the person criticizing you and your life, there is a big difference so why should we waste our time on such a person?



"You can try and take us from Ghana football but the name will still remain for years. What God has written, no man can take away. We have children, the name Ayew will still be there," he added.



The Ayews have come under severe criticism following their performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The brothers have been accused of underperforming at the AFCON which saw Ghana exit at the group stage.



The Black Stars left the tournament without winning a single game. Milovan Rajevac’s side lost two and drew one of three matches played.



