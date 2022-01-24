You can’t play Ghana national team if your father is not rich - Tony Yeboah

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Anthony Yeboah says Ghana football is full of corruption



Former Ghana international Anthony Yeboah has criticized the mode of player selection for Ghana's national soccer teams.



Reports of various national team call-ups being manipulated by GFA officials to suit their own interests have always been a myth hanging around in Ghana.



The claims of national teams' selection influence intensified after Ghana’s elimination from the group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but Kurt Okraku, president of the Ghana Football Association, has said nobody influenced the call-ups.



Anthony Yeboah has added his voice to this conversation as he claimed the systems that have been created in the national team only favours rich kids who can pay their way up.



He claimed that the national team is now for the highest bidder making it difficult for players who genuinely deserved call-ups.



“If your father is not wealthy, you cannot play for the national team; but we do not use this philosophy to develop football,” Anthony Yeboah told a group of journalists at the Yegola Hotel in Kumasi.



“They have to pay money before they are recognized, so how can our football develop? And the challenge is that all the talented players have been denied access to the national teams and they are missing in action,” he added.