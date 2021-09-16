You can’t find a good coach in three days – Nyaho Tamakloe to GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a former chairman of the Ghana Football Association has taken a swipe at the current Executive Council over the 72-hour ultimatum handed the three-member committee to recruit the next Black Stars coach.



Dr Nyaho Tamaklo is of the view that the period handed the Randy Abbey led committee is too short for them to do a proper job of identifying the next Black Stars coach.



In a Citi FM interview, Nyaho Tamakloe said the timeframe gives him reason to conclude that the FA has already made on decision on who the next Ghana coach should be.



“The FA itself is confused; totally confused. The three days they gave these three gentlemen to look for a new coach doesn’t make sense to me. Either they already have a coach in mind, or these gentlemen can never get us a good coach within that period. Mark my words,” he said.



It is however being reported that the committee has concluded its works and proposed former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac as Charles Akonnor’s successor.



Multiple reports suggest that the Serbian trainer will arrive in the country next week to begin his second stint with the 4-time AFCON champions.



Milo is widely known for the leading Ghana to a quarter-final finish at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



He was also in the Ghana dugout when the team lost to Egypt in the final of the 2010 AFCON in Angola.