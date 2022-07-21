You can't disrespect Kotoko - Countryman Songo tells Prosper Narteh Ogum

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Communication Team Member of Asante Kotoko, Countryman Songo has said taken a swipe at coach Prosper Narteh Ogum for allegedly disrespecting the Management and Board of the club before resigning from his position.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, was reported by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM to have resigned from his position as the head coach of Asante Kotoko during a zoom meeting with the board and management of the club.



Commenting on the issue on his Fire for Fire show, Countryman Songo who stated that he was in the said zoom meeting claimed that nobody will appeal to the coach to rescind his decision to resign.



He said the club has accepted the resignation of coach Ogum and will move on from him.



"The Management has accepted his resignation and we won't go back to him. We won't allow Ogum to intimidate the Board and Management for him to be allowed to do what he wants to do in the club."



"You can't disrespect the Board and Management at a meeting and we will come and beg you to come back. He was just afraid to go to Africa and defend the league title that he won," Countryman Songo.



Meanwhile, Coach Ogum according to Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the administrative manager of Asante Kotoko resigned during a zoom meeting after his Proposal to sign 17 new players was rejected by the Board.



