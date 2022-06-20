You can’t approach Hearts of Oak to play a fixed match – Akambi slams accusers

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A board member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi has hit out at people accusing the club of fixing the last five matches of the Ghana Premier League season.



Nicknamed the Phobians, the team based in Accra failed to win any of the last five matches.



Having drawn against Karela United, Hearts of Oak lost all remaining four matches of the campaign leaving room for speculations after Sunday’s shocking 4-1 defeat to RTU, a side that was threatened with relegation.



Reacting to accusations of match-fixing, Alhaji Akambi has said he struggles to see how any club will be able to approach Hearts of Oak to fix a match.



According to him, people accusing the club have no case and are only making assumptions.



“We play all out in every game and you can’t even approach us to play a fixed match. Are you going to give us money or what. It’s just people’s imagination that we are involved in a match of convenience.



“It’s their assumptions and we can’t do anything about it. Having said that, anyone who’s involved in match-fixing is already a goner at Hearts of Oak,” Alhaji Akambi said.



Following the poor results from the last five matches of the season, Hearts of Oak finished 6th on the Ghana Premier League table.



