You are ungrateful - Charles Taylor's former manager rains curses on him

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The former Manager of Charles Taylor, Jonathan Laryea, has denied allegations made by his former client that he duped him.



The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko striker accused his former manager of ripping him off whilst managing him as a footballer during his active days in an interview on Happy FM’s Nsemp Pii show with Pastor Nyansa Boakwa.



According to Mr Laryea, Charles Taylor is very ungrateful after all the sacrifices he did for him growing up.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, to debunk certain allegations made by Charles Taylor on the Nsem Pii show, he said, “I didn’t bring Charles Taylor to Accra from Sehwi to come and dupe him. His father was a better footballer more than him but I wanted to help him.



“If I made any money from Charles Taylor then I leave him to God. Charles Taylor is cursed. I have really suffered since he came around. I have lot all my properties and businesses since meeting him.



“Charles Taylor is very ungrateful and if he doesn’t take care things will not go well for him in life. I don’t know why he is disgracing me’, he added.