‘You are still the best’ – Eric Ofori Antwi backs under-fire Razak Abalora

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi has backed Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora despite his blunder against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.



For the second successive game for the Black Stars, Abalora made a mistake that made Ghana lose 1-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Rabat.



There have been calls for him to be relegated to the Black Stars bench in subsequent games.



Abalora made a complete mess of a second-half freekick from Hakim Ziyech, resulting in the only goal for the Atlas Lions who secured a 1-0 win against the Black Stars for the first time in two decades.



But Ofori Antwi, popularly called ‘Alawa’ has hailed his Black Stars teammate, insisting that he is still the best goalkeeper in the country in a post on his Twitter page.



