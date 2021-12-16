You are not ranked among the best because of your 'wicked attitude' – Kwaku Yeboah to referees

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Only one Ghanaian referee invited for AFCON 2021



Ghanaians criticize referees for bad officiating



Daniel Laryea leads pack as Ghana’s best referee



Ace Sports Journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has disclosed that the ‘wicked’ attitude of Ghanaian referees has resulted in their omission from major football competitions on the continent.



Just like in 2019, only one Ghanaian referee was invited for the upcoming African Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon.



Referee Daniel Laryea who has been Ghana’s only export to has once again been invited to officiate at the continental showpiece.



According to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, although Ghana is noted to be a football country, it cannot boast of the same when it comes to officiating.



He noted that the wickedness of Ghanaian referees is the reason why they are not counted among the top 50 referees on the continent.



“Despite being a less developed country whenever they rank the top 10 African countries, we are part but our referees won’t even qualify for the first 50 list,” Dan Kweku Yeboah said on Thursday on Peace FM, adding, “It’s all because of their wicked attitude.”