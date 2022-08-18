You are jokers - CountryMan Songo slams Asamoah Gyan's critics

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo, the host of Fire for Fire has agreed to calls for legendary striker Asamoah Gyan to be included in Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Cup.



Songo holds that Asamoah Gyan is justified to request a place in the team as he is better than some of the forwards in the Black Stars.



“You are people are jokers. Asamoah Gyan says he wants to go to the World Cup and you disagree. If you are chasing the likes of Inaki Williams then Asamoah Gyan can play at the World Cup. I agree with him,” he said.



Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday, August 16 declared his intentions to be part of Otto Addo’s World Cup squad.



Gyan said he is training intensively to shed weight in time for the tournament scheduled for November 2021.



"Talent-wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically," he told the BBC World Service.



"The World Cup is every footballer's dream. I think I've got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again.



"I've been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It's an eight-week program and according to my physical instructor, I'm improving faster than he thought. Then I must see how my body reacts to playing competitive football."



Gyan however disclosed he is yet to engage the technical team of the Black Stars on his decision to join the team.



"I haven't announced my retirement. Anything can happen, you know. It's happened before, talking about Cameroon in 1994, with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play in a World Cup."



Gyan has 51 goals in 101 appearances for the Black Stars and was part of Ghana’s teams for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







EE/