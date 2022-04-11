You are evil - Alhaji Akanbi slams referee who awarded penalty against Hearts

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A board member Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Aknabi has described referee Kenny Paddy as a devil.



His comment comes after the match official awarded Asante Kotoko a penalty in their matchday 24 tie at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



Kotoko’s Fabio Gama went down in the Hearts of Oak’s box after minimal contact from Abdul Aziz.



Franck Etouga Mbella scored to snatch all the three points for the Porcupine Warriors.



“We have only one truth and then we have to say it as it is," Akanbi told Berekum based Akwaaba FM.



"I had a call from some countries like America, Canada, and London after the game What’s wrong with the referee? He came with a mindset. What’s he telling people?



“He was sitting like an angel during the pre-match as if he cannot talk but not knowing he was having a mindset whiles we were thinking about the beauty of the game. He knows what he was thinking about, and might even see us as a fool.



“He is a devil. That referee is a devil and should be ashamed of himself for his performance yesterday, genuinely he came with a scoreline in his pocket.



“Hearts of Oak will never allow him to officiate any Hearts Of Oak game again.



“I need his number because I want to blast him," he added.



The win means Kotoko go 16 points clear of their archrivals with 10 games still to go while the closest to Kotoko are Bechem United, who are eight points behind the league leaders.