You are blind if you don’t see Alfred Duncan’s qualities – Italian coach

Alfred Duncan has not scored for Ghana since 2012



The midfielder is backed to be in AFCON squad



Duncan made his Black Stars debut in 2012



Italian football coach, Fabio Rossitto has showered praises on Black Stars and Fiorentina midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan.



According to the former Fiorentina player, Alfred Duncan is a super talent, and hence anybody who does not appreciate the exceptional qualities of the Ghanaian is blind.



Fabio Rossitto’s comments come at a time where people are calling for Duncan to be included in the Black Stars squad for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.



“He is a beautiful player. In this team he is decisive because he has so many qualities. In the long run it was a really nice purchase. Everyone needs trust, but someone like him needs even more. Whoever does not see his qualities is blind.”



"And then on tonight's match against Benevento he added: “It's not easy. I saw the Giallorossi play against Pordenone and they made a good impression on me.”



“The Coppa Italia, however, is in Fiorentina's DNA, it would be nice to see her raise this trophy. Italian? I have been following him since the D Series, he is destined to be one of the best. A winner, who gives a precise identity to his teams," he told the Italian press.



Joseph Alfred Duncan has made ten appearances for the Black Stars since 2012.