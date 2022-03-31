‘You are an important addition to Black Stars’ - Sports Minister hails Felix Afena-Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has showered praise on AS Roma youngster Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan after Black Stars' qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The striker was joined by his agent Oliver Arthur to present a signed Roma jersey to Mustapha Ussif at his office prior to the Black Stars meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.



The Minister expressed his excitement about Afena-Gyan's decision to finally accept to play for the Black Stars after previously turning down two invitations.



“I'm happy you finally accepted the National Invite, you are an important addition to the team. Keep focus and work head”



Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan led Black Stars’ attack in the crucial playoff against West African rivals this month.



He gave an impressive account in both legs as Ghana edged Nigeria on away goals to reach a fourth World Cup.



Afena-Gyan, 19, is expected to be part of the squad for the big tournament in Qatar.



Ghana will find out their group opponents on Friday, April 1, 2022, when the draw is held in Doha.



This season, Afena-Gyan has progressed from the Roma U19 team to the senior team, where he works with the renowned Jose Mourinho.



