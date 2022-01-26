You are a ‘hungry man and a goro boy’ – Dan Kwaku Yeboah hits back at ‘Kurt Okraku boy’

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Ace sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah has taken the editor of FootballMadeinGhana, Sheikh Tophic to the cleaners after the latter chided him for his constant criticism of the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah on Peace FM said he would not trade words with Sheikh Tophic as he views Sheikh to be a ‘hungry and goro boy’.



Kwaku Yeboah says Sheikh Tophic is noted for pitching camps with people in positions due to the benefits that come with it.



“Someone has made some foolish post about me but I’m not surprised. Sheikh Tophic is a hungry man and a goro boy. He is always on the side of any GFA administration. When Nyantakyi was president, he prided himself as a Nyantakyi boy. Kurt has come and he has switched camps. He is always looking out for his stomach.



“When I was with the NC, he made false publications about me so this is not surprising. NO need responding. If someone you once fed attacks you, there is no issue. Sheikh followed Kurt to set the worst record in Ghana’s history and he’ll forever be remembered for that,” he said.



The outburst by the head of sports for Despite Media follows a social media post by Sheikh Tophic in which he accused Kwaku Yeboah for embarking on a mudslinging campaign against the president of the Ghana Football Association.



“You did it against Kwesi Nyantakyi and during the Normalization Committee era, every rational Ghanaian knew the stuff you are made of. You lost it all because u clearly showed you hated KN because you wanted him out so you could also take over. Alas, we saw it.



“I recall when u once told me u fell out with me because I supported someone (KN) u were campaigning against. An honest and objective person wouldn't do this if indeed u are fighting the course of the country and not your personal interest,” he said.