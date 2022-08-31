You are a failure - Dan Kwaku Yeboah tells Kotoko as club marks 87th anniversary

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Ace sports broadcast journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has labelled Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko as a failed institution as the club mark its 87th anniversary.



Wednesday, August 31, 2022, marks the 87th anniversary of the record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko.



With the exception of the CAF Confederation and Super Cup, the Porcupine Warriors have won every trophy that they have competed in since the club was founded in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi in the Gold Coast era.



However, with no proper infrastructure to complement their success on the pitch, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has labelled both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak as failed clubs who are miles behind their age mates on the continent.



"Happy anniversary but you have failed together with your rivals Accra Hearts of Oak. Go and look at your mates Al Ahly and the other fans on the continent and compare it to yours."



"I laugh when I see their fans debating about petty things such as where the players will sleep and all that. At your age, (Kotoko and Hearts), building accommodation for your players is no new," Dan Kweku Yeboah said on Peace FM.



Asante Kotoko have won 23 Ghana Premier League titles, 2 CAF Champions League, 3 Ghana Super Cups, and 9 FA Cups.



On this day in 1935, this great club was born...87 years later and we've grown to become the doyen of Ghana ???????? football and one of the greatest clubs in the world ????



